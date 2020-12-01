Christmas with Christina’s House: An online celebration and auction

(Mass Appeal) – Christina’s House is hosting its annual ball online this year with the event taking place on Saturday, Dec. 5th at 6 p.m. Executive Director Shannon Mumblo joined us with details on how to support this special organization.

According to Mumblo, the dynamic online event will have entertainment, auction items and more. Christina’s House was established in 2012 to help mothers and their children who are homeless or or near homeless.

To participate in this special event, log on Saturday, Dec. 5 tat 6 p.m. to ChristinasHouse.org.