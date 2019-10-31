Cider cocktails perfect for fall celebrations

(Mass Appeal) – Our Halloween show fun includes a treat for the grownups. Tinky Weisblat and Ben Anhalt show us how to make some cider-based spirits.
Ingredients:
for the Sippin’ π:
2 ounces spiced rum
2ounces freshly pressed cider
for the cider Martini:
2.5 ounces of hopped gin
1/2 ounce Vermouthium
for the Vein Drainer:
50 grams roselle flowers
10 grams hyssop
40 grams preserved tangerine peel
100 grams (1/2 cup) sugar
325 milliliters New England dry cider
2 ounces oaked gin
Cooking Directions:
for the Sippin’ π:
Mix the ingredients together in a glass with ice (or omit the ice if you want to use warm cider for a mulled drink). Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon and pomegranate seeds.
for the cider Martini:
Combine the ingredients in a martini shaker or glass.
for the Vein Drainer:
Combine all the ingredients except the cider and the gin in a saucepan with 1 liter (about 4 cups) of water. Strain, chill, and stir in the cider.
Combine 2 ounces of that mixture (save the rest in the fridge) with the gin over ice. Stir to chill; then strain the liquid over a glass with ice.