1  of  3
Breaking News
Man shot on Somerset Street in Springfield Police investigating unattended death at UMass Amherst Local communities are postponing Halloween! Check to see if your city is listed
Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Who pays when a municipality settles or loses a lawsuit?

Cider cocktails perfect for fall celebrations

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Our Halloween show fun includes a treat for the grownups. Tinky Weisblat and Ben Anhalt show us how to make some cider-based spirits.

Ingredients:

for the Sippin’ π:
2 ounces spiced rum
2ounces freshly pressed cider

for the cider Martini:
2.5 ounces of hopped gin
1/2 ounce Vermouthium

for the Vein Drainer:
50 grams roselle flowers
10 grams hyssop
40 grams preserved tangerine peel
100 grams (1/2 cup) sugar
325 milliliters New England dry cider
2 ounces oaked gin

Cooking Directions:

for the Sippin’ π:
Mix the ingredients together in a glass with ice (or omit the ice if you want to use warm cider for a mulled drink). Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon and pomegranate seeds.

for the cider Martini:
Combine the ingredients in a martini shaker or glass.

for the Vein Drainer:
Combine all the ingredients except the cider and the gin in a saucepan with 1 liter (about 4 cups) of water. Strain, chill, and stir in the cider.
Combine 2 ounces of that mixture (save the rest in the fridge) with the gin over ice. Stir to chill; then strain the liquid over a glass with ice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories