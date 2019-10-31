Cider cocktails perfect for fall celebrations

(Mass Appeal) – Our Halloween show fun includes a treat for the grownups. Tinky Weisblat and Ben Anhalt show us how to make some cider-based spirits.

Ingredients:

for the Sippin’ π:

2 ounces spiced rum

2ounces freshly pressed cider

for the cider Martini:

2.5 ounces of hopped gin

1/2 ounce Vermouthium

for the Vein Drainer:

50 grams roselle flowers

10 grams hyssop

40 grams preserved tangerine peel

100 grams (1/2 cup) sugar

325 milliliters New England dry cider

2 ounces oaked gin

Cooking Directions:

for the Sippin’ π:

Mix the ingredients together in a glass with ice (or omit the ice if you want to use warm cider for a mulled drink). Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon and pomegranate seeds.

for the cider Martini:

Combine the ingredients in a martini shaker or glass.

for the Vein Drainer:

Combine all the ingredients except the cider and the gin in a saucepan with 1 liter (about 4 cups) of water. Strain, chill, and stir in the cider.

Combine 2 ounces of that mixture (save the rest in the fridge) with the gin over ice. Stir to chill; then strain the liquid over a glass with ice.