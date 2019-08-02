Cigars 4 Soldiers hosts benefit dinner for soldiers

Cigars 4 Soldiers is a 21+, Coed, Indoor-Outdoor event to support the Pioneer Valley USO and send cigars to military serving around the world. Bernie St. George and Doug Allard tell us more about the event.

The event includes: Steak Dinner, Live Entertainment, Raffles, Free Cornhole Tournament w/ Grand Prize, Gift Bags & More! Tickets on sale soon at only $75!

Cigars 4 Soldiers will be held on Sunday, August 11th from 2 PM – 7 PM at the Chicopee Portuguese Club, 149 Exchange Street in Chicopee.

For tickets folks can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cigars-4-soldiers-tickets-63179110420