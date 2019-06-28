Circus Smirkus is coming to town!

Circus Smirkus is a traveling circus comprised of entirely young performers ages 10 – 18. Circus Smirkus puts up its traditional European-style big top tent in Northampton at Three County Fairgrounds July 9 & 10. We caught up with two local performers in this year’s circus, Brad Zweir of Holyoke and Serafina Walker of Greenfield. The two also gave us a sneak peak of the upcoming performance. We also had the opportunity to talk with Jodi Cutler, the outreach director of North Star, a local alternative school that is benefiting from the Northampton run.

For tickets and additional information on the show, please visit www.smirkus.org

