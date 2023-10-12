(MASS APPEAL) – CISA created a kid-friendly approach to local foods and local farms by putting on a celebration! Lisa Goodrich, Communication Coordinator with CISA, and Becky Sadlowski, owner and operator of Rooted Flowers in Agawam, with her daughters Mary and Julia, join me now to share more about their Making Food Fun Event.

Making Food Fun Event

CISA’s Making Food Fun event is being held on Saturday, October 14th from 10am – 12Noon at the Westfield Bank Pavilion in Stanley Park. This is a free event and kids of all ages are welcome.

For more information on this event, visit buylocalfood.org

Remember it’s harvest season! Find everything local in CISA’s online guide to food and farms at buylocalfood.org

Sponsored by: Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture