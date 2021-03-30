Citrus and roasted beet salad

(Mass Appeal) – We are in the midst of Passover and during that time, a lot of symbolism can be found in the meals prepared by the Jewish community. Here with me now to share one of her recipes with us is Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog Straight to the Hips Baby!

INGREDIENTS:

For the Beets:

3 large beets

3 Cara Cara oranges

3 Navel oranges

2 Minneola oranges

2 large pink grapefruits

1/3 cup orange juice

1 1/2 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

1/4 cup or more if preferred shelled pistachios

For the Dressing:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest

squeeze of fresh lemon juice

salt to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 375F. Take a medium baking dish and pour the water and orange juice into the pan. Break the cinnamon stick into several pieces and add to the liquid mix.

Trim the beets of their tops & bottoms, wash and dry. Prick the beets with a fork several times and then add to the baking dish, larger sides down.

Cover tightly with foil and bake for 1-1.5 hours (until the beets are tender). Test by inserting a butter knife into the center. Once cooked, transfer the beets to a large bowl and let cool to room temperature. Discard the cooking liquid and cinnamon stick.

After cooling, remove the skins by rubbing the outside of the beet with several paper towels or with an old dish towel. The beets will stain everything they come into contact with (except metal and glass), so be aware that any towels, clothes, or hands that come into contact with the beet juice will be stained!

Once the skins are removed, place in a bowl and reserve (beets can also be refrigerated for up to 4 days).

Take one of the navel oranges, washed & dried, and zest about 1 tablespoon and then juice it for about 2 tablespoons of juice. Reserve for the dressing.

Take the remaining citrus and cut the top and bottoms off. With a sharp knife, cut the rind starting from the top and slowly sawing downward, while not cutting into the flesh (as best you can), to remove as much pith and rind as possible. Repeat with the rest of the citrus, trimming the pith as needed.

Carefully cut 1/4 inch thick circular slices of the fruits and reserve in a bowl. Repeat the process with the beets.

Arrange the slices on a tray or dish in a loose “fan” like layer. Take the leftover beets and finely dice (like a tuna tartar) and place into the center. Sprinkle with pistachios and drizzle the dressing on top. I like to serve this dish at room temperature, but slightly chilled is OK too.

DRESSING DIRECTIONS:

Combine the olive oil, orange juice, and orange zest in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Adjust acidity with fresh lemon juice and salt to taste.