Citrus marinated grilled chicken and a watermelon feta salad with mint

(Mass Appeal) – With this wonderful, warm weather, many of us are excited to get grilling! Chef extraordinaire Mike Harrison, from Buckely Healthcare Center, is joining me from the great outdoors to demonstrate how to make a citrus-marinated grilled chicken a watermelon salad with feta and mint.

Citrus Marinated Grilled Chicken

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh navel orange juice

2 tsp fresh orange zest

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1/2 tsp lime zest

1/4 cup olive oil

3 Tbsp chopped shallot or red onion

1 Tbsp minced fresh garlic

1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp dried)

2 tsp dijon mustard

2 tsp honey

1 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper.

¼ tsp red peppers flakes

½ cup white wine

4 – 5 (6 oz) boneless skinless chicken thighs

Directions:



In a mixing bowl whisk together all ingredients except chicken until well combined.

Place chicken in a gallon-size resealable bag or dish.

Pour marinade over chicken. Transfer to refrigerator and let rest at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours.

Preheat a grill over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from marinade and cook on grill until center registers 165 degrees in the center of thickest portion, turning once halfway through cooking (reduce grill temperature as needed if the chicken is browning too quickly).

Let chicken rest 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Watermelon Feta Salad With Mint

Ingredients:

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 c. cubed seedless watermelon

1 c. medium cucumber, chopped

1 c. crumbled feta

1/2 c. red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 c. coarsely chopped mint, Flaky sea salt, for garnish



Directions: