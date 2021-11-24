Classic French apple pie for Thanksgiving

(Mass Appeal) – Thanksgiving isn’t complete without pie for dessert! And of course, every pie starts with a crust. Here to show us her simple homemade pie crust, and of course a fabulous filling, is our diva of deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat!

Easy Pie Crust:

4 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1-3/4 cups vegetable shortening

1/2 cup ice water plus a bit more if needed

1 tablespoon white vinegar (cider vinegar works as well)

1 egg

Cooking Directions:

Combine the flour and the salt in a bowl. Cut in the shortening, using a pastry blender or two knives, until it is crumbly. Do not over mix. Whisk together the water, the vinegar, and the egg, and stir them gently into the flour mixture. If the dough seems too dry (this is rare), add a tiny bit more cold water. Be careful not to add too much water; this will toughen your crust.

Divide the dough into four even segments, and pat each segment into a rounded disk. If you have time, it helps to refrigerate the dough for a while to make it easier to roll out. If you don’t have time, go ahead and roll the dough into circles.

Makes enough crust for 2 double 9-inch pies.

Classic French Apple Pie:

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 pinch salt

5 medium baking apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

1 9-inch unbaked pie shell

1 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Mix together the sugar, the cinnamon, and the salt. Add them to the apples, and combine delicately. Place this mixture in your pie shell.

Combine the flour and the brown sugar. Cut in the butter. Cover the apples with this crumb mixture.

Bake for 10 minutes; then reduce the heat to 350 and bake for another half hour, or until the apples are completely cooked.