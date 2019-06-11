Classic, homemade peanut butter cookies

Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com is back to share an easy recipe for some classic peanut butter cookies. Tinky is the cookie chair for Mohawk Trail Concerts. This chamber-music series will begin its summer concerts on Saturday, June 22.

She also demonstrates a typical cookie recipe, showing off three ways to line her cookie sheet: silicone, parchment, and nonstick foil.

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert

Servings: Makes about 50 cookies, depending on size

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 8 to 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter at room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 pinch salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 cup peanut butter

3 cups flour

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream together the butter and the sugars. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla, the salt, and the baking soda. Stir in the peanut butter, followed by the flour.

Grease cookie sheets or line them with parchment, silicone, or nonstick foil. Form the dough into small balls and place them on the cookie sheets. Use a fork to press down on each cookie and make a crisscross design. Bake until firm.