(Mass Appeal) – If you are yearning for the bright, fresh flavors of spring then you’ve come to the right place! Michael Kachadoorian, cookbook author and creator of bakingnaturally.com, shows us how to make the quintessential spring treat – classic lemon squares!

For the crust:

1 ¼ c melted unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cup confectioner’s sugar

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Pre-heat oven at 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine butter, vanilla, salt, sugar, and flour and mix until it comes together. Press into a 9×13 pan and bake for 20 minutes until the crust is pale golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.

For the custard filling:

8 large eggs at room temperature

4 cups of granulated sugar

8 tablespoons all-purpose flour

14 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

In a large bowl whisk eggs and sugar together until fully combined. Add lemon juice-mix until thoroughly combined. Add flour and salt, whisk until fully combined. Pour into crust and bake for 30-35 minutes until the custard is set but still has a wobble to it. Remove from oven and let cool completely. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours. Cut into bars and dust with confectioner’s sugar