Classic peach cobbler

(Mass Appeal) – We are wrapping our celebration of peach week with a delicious, classic dessert. Here once again is our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, with her version of Peach Cobbler.

Cuisine: New England

Course: Dessert

Servings: 6 to 8

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 to 25 minutes

Ingredients:

For the base:

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

4 cups chopped peaches (or half peaches and half blueberries or raspberries)

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon butter, diced

For the cobbler crust:

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1/4 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

For the topping:

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter a 1-1/2 quart casserole dish.

Begin by making the base. Combine the sugar and cornstarch in a smallish nonreactive pot. Stir in the fruit and lemon juice.

Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently to prevent burning. Boil, stirring gently, for 1 minute. Remove the fruit from the heat and stir in the cinnamon.

Spread the fruit in the prepared pan. Dot the top with butter.

To make the crust, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in the butter, but don’t overdo the process. You should still have tiny pieces of butter in the mixture.

Whisk together the milk, egg, and vanilla. Add them to the dry ingredients, and mix just until moist. Drop the resulting mixture onto the peaches, and spread it around to cover the fruit as much as possible. Sprinkle brown sugar over all in little clumps.

Bake until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes.