SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Nearly 50 years after the investigation into the murder of 13-year old Danny Croteau, the case is officially closed.

The investigation began after Danny Croteau was found dead along the banks of the Connecticut River in Chicopee on April 15, 1972. Former Catholic Priest Richard Lavigne who was named as a suspect but never charged, died this past Friday in a hospital facility in Greenfield.