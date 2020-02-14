Climb aboard jets and helicopters at New England Air Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Let your kids’ imaginations take flight at the New England Air Museum! Ron Katz joins us with information on their Drone Day and Open Cockpit activities at the museum happening on Saturday. Children can climb into the cockpit of several aircraft, including jets and helicopters.

Drone Day and Open Cockpit takes place this Saturday, February 15th from 10 AM – 3 PM (the museum remains open until 5 PM).

New England Air Museum is located at 36 Perimeter Road in Windsor Locks, CT. Their website is www.NEAM.org. You can also call them at (860) 623-3305.

