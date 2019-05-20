Climb Out of the Darkness event will raise awareness of maternal mental health

Postpartum Support International’s Climb Out of the Darkness is the world’s largest event for raising awareness of perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, while raising money and building community.

Climb Out of the Darkness 2019 will take place on June 22nd from 9 AM – Noon at Stanley Park in Westfield. The event will support the PSI massachusetts chapter, a non-profit organization dedicated to maternal mental health.

For more information on the event, visit https://postpartum.z2systems.com/teamwestfield

For those looking for perinatal mood and anxiety advice, visit www.postpartum.net