Clothing advice to keep your baby warm and cozy in the winter

(Mass Appeal) – There’s still several weeks of winter left, and it’s important to keep your baby comfortable in all weather. Layers are the key, but you don’t want to let your baby overheat either. Anne Mistivar and Jenise Katalina share tips for parents.

Never let your baby wear a puffy snowsuit or bulky jacket in their carseat. Even if you tighten the straps, in an accident the jacket will compress from the force and the baby could slide out of the restraints.

You can reach the Springfield Health and Human Services office at https://www.springfield-ma.gov/hhs/

