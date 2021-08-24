Club sandwiches with smoked turkey, bacon, and curried apricot mayo

(Mass Appeal) – If you are hosting an end-of-summer picnic or party our next guest is here to share a delicious idea that’s a real crowd pleaser! The fabulous Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, is here to show us how to make the ultimate club sandwich, featuring curried apricot mayo!

For this delicious club sandwich, a whole loaf of ciabatta bread is halved lengthwise and the halves spread with a quickly made curried apricot mayo. A layered filling of lettuce, thinly sliced smoked or roasted turkey, tomatoes, green onions, and bacon comes next. Then, the top half of the bread is put in place, and the loaf is sliced (vertically) into servings.

If transporting the sandwich, be sure to keep it well chilled until serving. For garnishes, add some potato chips and pickles, and offer slices of fresh melon plus your favorite cookies or brownies for dessert.

Curried Apricot Mayo

1 cup good quality purchased mayonnaise, such as Hellman’s

3 tablespoons apricot preserves

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 large ciabatta bread about 12 inches long by 5 inches wide (See Cooking tip)

Boston or other soft lettuce leaves

8 ounces thinly sliced smoked or roasted turkey (See Cooking tip)

Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt

2 to 3 medium tomatoes, sliced 1/4-inch thick

Scant 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions (just the white and light green parts)

5 bacon slices, fried until crisp and broken in half