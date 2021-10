BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that he is activating the National Guard to help with a potential staffing shortage at the Department of Correction (DOC) ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will be assisting as a contingency measure in anticipation of possible staffing shortages at DOC. Baker’s executive order will begin with training Guard members this week with transportation and exterior security functions, if necessary.