(Mass Appeal) – Co-parenting during the holidays can get complicated, so we invited attorney and author Gabrielle Hartly to the studio to provide tips to help things go smoothly.

According to Hartly, it’s best to you stipulate in your divorce agreement the holiday schedule – that will hopefully minimize confusion and strife.

Hartly added that it’s best to consult your ex on gifts – that way you can share the financial burden and avoid duplicates.