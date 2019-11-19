Co-parents goals for a peaceful Thanksgiving

(Mass Appeal) – If you are newly divorced or separating, Thanksgiving can bring up a whole set of issues for you and your family. Gabrielle Hartley, ESQ, author of “Better Apart: the radically positive way to separate,” joined us with advice on how to help this day go smoothly.

According to Hartley, the more that is spelled out in the divorce agreement the better – including the days and even times each parent has with the children. She adds that it is also best to have a plan for yourself to fight the feelings of loss and sadness when you had over your child(ren) to your ex.

Hartley added you should be careful with new technology visits via video conferencing, etc., during the Thanksgiving holiday as it can be perceived as controlling. She said it’s best to plan your own special celebration with your family after Thanksgiving.