Coconut red curry shrimp with jasmine rice

(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center is a skilled nursing facility in Greenfield, offering gourmet and nutritionally complete meals for residents at its Seasons Restaurant.

Their outstanding Chef, Mike Harrison, is here to show us a delicious Thai-inspired seafood dish!

INGREDIENTS:

¾ cup Jasmine Rice

1 Lime

1 Red Bell Pepper

2 Garlic Cloves

3 Cilantro Sprigs

4 oz. Snow Peas

8 oz. Shrimp

⅓ fl. oz. Toasted Sesame Oil

5⅖ fl. oz. Coconut Milk

3 Tbsp. Red Curry Paste

⅓ fl. oz. Fish Sauce

RICE PREPARATION:

Bring a small pot with 1 ½ cups water and jasmine rice to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 20 minutes, or until tender. Set aside and keep warm. While rice is cooking, start preparing ingredients.

INGREDIENT PREP:

Quarter lime.

Stem, seed, and thinly slice red bell pepper into thin strips.

Mince garlic.

Stem and coarsely chop cilantro (reserve a few leaves for garnish).

Pull any strings from snow peas.

Rinse shrimp, pat dry, and season both sides with a pinch of salt and pepper.

SEAR THE SHRIMP

Place a medium non-stick pan over medium-high heat and add 1 tsp. sesame oil.

Add shrimp to hot pan and cook 2 minutes, or until browned.

Transfer shrimp to a plate. (Shrimp will finish cooking in a later step.)

Wipe pan clean and reserve.

START THE CURRY

Return pan used to sear shrimp to medium-high heat.

Add remaining sesame oil, garlic, snow peas, and red bell pepper and cook 2 minutes.

Add coconut milk, half the red curry paste, and fish sauce (to taste).

Taste, and add more red curry paste if desired.

Stir thoroughly, ensuring curry paste is fully incorporated.

Bring to a boil.

FINISH THE CURRY

Once boiling, return shrimp to pan along with chopped cilantro and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Reduce to a simmer and cook 5 minutes, or until sauce is slightly thickened and shrimp reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees.