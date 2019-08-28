Colby’s Path to the Cure Walk/5K at Stanley Park

Breaking News
Damarr Smith and Antigoni Proctor previewed their annual Colby Path to the Cure Walk/5K, fundraising for synovial sarcoma cancer research.

“NAME OF EVENT: Colby’s Path to the Cure. Hope. Love. Cure Annual walk/5K

DATES & TIMES: September 15, 2019

ADDRESS: 400 Western Ave, Westfield, MA

ABOUT THE EVENT:
This is our annual walk/5K event. The walk/5K starts at 9:30am. The event is from 9:30am-3pm. This is a family friendly event and there will be entertainment such as yards games, music, and face painting from 12-3pm. Bagged lunches will be available for purchase. Profits go toward synovial sarcoma cancer research.”

