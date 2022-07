(Mass Appeal) – This Friday, July 15th is your chance to gather the kids and bring the family to the Springfield JCC for a fun performance. Here to tell us all about it is Elise Barber, Jewish Engagement and PJ Coordinator.

Mister G will perform on Friday, July 15th at the Springfield JCC at 4:15pm. The show is free and open to the public. For more details visit springfieldjcc.org