Kelsey Flynn, from Happier Valley Comedy, taught us improv-games you can play in the car with your family, as she previewed both comedy shows and camps for children.

Happier Kids Improv Summer

Ages 8-10

August 12-16

Happier Kids Improv Summer

Ages 11-13

August 19 – 23

Happier Family Show

Saturday, July 20 at 3:00 pm

Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art



For more information, you can head to HappierValley.com