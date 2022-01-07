Comfort food at its best: Creamy Tomato, Sausage & Bowtie Pasta

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A Missouri woman who already has a plea hearing scheduled next week for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal accident, her attorney confirmed.

Emily Hernandez, 22, was driving the wrong way on eastbound I-44 in a Volkswagen Passat when it struck the front of a Buick Enclave, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Enclave was pushed into the median and struck cable barriers.