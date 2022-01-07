Comfort food at its best: Creamy Tomato, Sausage & Bowtie Pasta

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to cold winter nights, we all love a warm and comforting meal. Our friend, author and fitness & nutrition expert Danielle Formaro has the perfect recipe your whole family will love! Take a look.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons of avocado oil or high smoke cooking oil
- 1 pound sweet Italian sausage (removed from casings)
- 1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper
- 3 garlic gloves, minced
- 1/2 cup onion (diced)
- 1 (28oz) can Italian Plum Tomatoes, drained & chopped
- 1- 1/2 cups whipping cream
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
- 12 oz Bowtie pasta
- Grated Parmesan Cheese
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oil in a large skillet. Crumble sausage into pan and add red pepper. Cook sausage until no longer pink, stirring frequently.
- Add onion and garlic and cook until tender and sausage is browned.
- Add sauce, cream and salt, then stir together and bring to a slight boil.
- Once to a slight boil, reduce heat and simmer until mixture thickens slightly.
- Cook pasta al dente (follow package instructions)
- The combine sauce and pasta together and let them marry each other.
- Serve with some fresh parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of basil.