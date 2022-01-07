Comfort food at its best: Creamy Tomato, Sausage & Bowtie Pasta

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to cold winter nights, we all love a warm and comforting meal. Our friend, author and fitness & nutrition expert Danielle Formaro has the perfect recipe your whole family will love! Take a look.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons of avocado oil or high smoke cooking oil
  • 1 pound sweet Italian sausage (removed from casings)
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper
  • 3 garlic gloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup onion (diced)
  • 1 (28oz) can Italian Plum Tomatoes, drained & chopped
  • 1- 1/2 cups whipping cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
  • 12 oz Bowtie pasta
  • Grated Parmesan Cheese

DIRECTIONS:

  • Heat oil in a large skillet. Crumble sausage into pan and add red pepper. Cook sausage until no longer pink, stirring frequently.
  • Add onion and garlic and cook until tender and sausage is browned.
  • Add sauce, cream and salt, then stir together and bring to a slight boil.
  • Once to a slight boil, reduce heat and simmer until mixture thickens slightly.
  • Cook pasta al dente (follow package instructions)
  • The combine sauce and pasta together and let them marry each other.
  • Serve with some fresh parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of basil.

