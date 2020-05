(Mass Appeal) – Whether you are a homeowner or a renter, there are certain insurance pitfalls you want to make sure you avoid. Jack Dowd, of the Dowd Agency, joined us to discuss how to side-step some common mistakes.

People are often surprised about what’s not covered in insurance – mold, termite or rodent infestations are examples.

It’s important to have an open and honest conversation with your agency in order to create a plan that covers all of your needs.