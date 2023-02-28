(MASS APPEAL) – On this month’s Community Corner we are discussing Baystate Children Hospital and 94.7 WMAS’ 22nd annual Radiothon! Joining me is Matt Bannister, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, with PeoplesBank and Kathy Tobin, director of annual giving and events with Baystate, to share all the details.

22nd Annual 94.7 WMAS Radiothon to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital

The WMAS Radiothon will take place from March 7th – March 8th.

The public is encouraged to call, text, or go online to donate. On March 7-8, donors can call to donate via the Lia Auto Group Phone Bank at 413-794-1111 or text WMASKIDS to 36413. At any time before or during the event, donors are welcomed to go to online and make their donation.

This year, the event will be back in person and open to the public. Join in the fun and stop by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame between 6 am and 6 pm on March 7 and 8!

