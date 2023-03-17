(MASS APPEAL) – On this month’s Community Corner with PeoplesBank we’re staying true to our St. Patrick’s Day theme as we highlight the 46th Annual St. Patrick’s Road Race! Here to share all the details is Matt Bannister, Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility with PeoplesBank, and Brian Donoghue, Director of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race.

46th St. Patrick’s Road Race

The Road Race will take place Saturday, March 18th, starting on Maple Street in Holyoke.

Kids Fun Run starts at 11:00am

10K Race starts at 1:00pm

2K Walk starts at about 1:15pm, right after the 10K runners depart

Visit holyokestpatricksroadrace.org for more information and to sign up!

