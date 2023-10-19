(MASS APPEAL) – On this month’s Community Corner with PeoplesBank we are discussing the upcoming A+ Awards Dinner hosted by the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce. Joining me now to tell us all about it are Matt Bannister, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility with PeoplesBank, and Claudia Pazmany, the Executive Director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce.

Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 A+ Awards

Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual A+ Awards Dinner to celebrate individuals and organizations that enrich the life of the community through their work in business, education, and civic engagement across the area that the Chamber serves: Amherst, Belchertown, Hadley, Leverett, Pelham, Shutesbury, and Sunderland.

The Annual A+ Awards Celebration will be held on Thursday, November 16 in the Student Union Ballroom at the University of Massachusetts. The theme for this year’s event is “Rooted in Community”.

Visit amherstarea.com for more information and to purchase tickets to this year’s awards dinner.

