Simply put, The Care Center helps young mothers and low-income women go to college. The low-income young mothers who participate in their high school level program have all dropped out of school. Like the best college preparatory schools in the country, they incorporate small class sizes, lively academics, athletics, and a commitment to success.

The Care Center’s Annual Fundraising Party

Join the Care Center in Celebrating the 2023 Graduates of Bard Microcollege Holyoke. The fundraisor will be held on Wednesday, June 7th at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. For more information visit carecenterholyoke.org

