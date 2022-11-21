(MASS APPEAL) – On this month’s Community Corner with PeoplesBank, we are learning about a local organization that provides weekly free Veterans Lunches in Holyoke. Joining us is Matt Bannister, PeoplesBank Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility, and Gina Nelson, Executive Director of Community Roots to tell us more.

Community Roots Neighborhood Services hosts a free lunch for veterans everyday Thursday from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 485 Apple Street, Holyoke. You can visit their website for more information.

