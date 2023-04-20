(MASS APPEAL) – On this month’s Community Corner with PeoplesBank, we’re highlighting an organization inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold. They’re well known in the community as Girls Inc. and here to explain some exciting things happening is Suzanne Parker of Girls Inc. of the Valley and Matt Bannister, Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at PeoplesBank.

Girls Inc of the Valley

Girls Inc has launched the Her Future: Our Future campaign, a 5 million dollar campaign to meet the needs of girls in low income communities in our area. This is a major fundraising effort to increase the number of teen girls served by the programs. This includes building a new dynamic state of the art HQ and program center right in Holyoke.

PeoplesBank supports Girls Inc as a sponsor of their “Eureka!” program which addresses the gender gap in STEM fields

PeoplesBank and MassDevelopment completed a 2.275 million dollar financing package for the new Girls inc. headquarters and programming space in Holyoke.

To learn more about how PeoplesBank supports the community visit bankatpeoples.com

