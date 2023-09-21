(MASS APPEAL) – We are back with this month’s Community Corner with PeoplesBank, and did you know we are just about halfway to St. Patrick’s day? Well the city of Holyoke is already preparing for one of their biggest days of the year 6 months in advance.

Joining me today is Matt Bannister, PeoplesBank Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, and Haley Dunn, Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee Spokesperson, to discuss their upcoming event.

3rd Annual Michael T. Ahearn Golf Tournament

3rd Annual Michael T. Ahearn Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, October 7th at the Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke. Join the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee for 18 holes of golf featuring beer pours throughout the course, exciting raffles and more! Dinner and live music to follow.

Event Times:

Registration at 12:00pm

Shotgun Start at 1:00pm

Music by Midlife Crisis from 8:00pm – 11:00pm

Registration includes 18 holes with cart, lunch, dinner, and live music. Click here for more event details and registration.

