(MASS APPEAL) – On this month Community Corner with PeoplesBank we are highlighting the Hampshire Regional YMCA. Joining me today to talk all about it is Matt Bannister, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility with PeoplesBank, and Julie Bianco, CEO of Hampshire Regional YMCA.

The mission of the Hampshire Regional YMCA is to strengthen the community by fostering healthy living, youth development, social connection and responsibility, in a welcoming environment for all.

The Hampshire Regional YMCA is currently building an open-air gymnasium, or “airnasium”, that will create an open pavilion and outdoor container gym with exercise equipment stored inside garage doors.

Hampshire Regional YMCA is located at 286 Prospect Street in Northampton. You can learn more about the programs they offer by visiting hrymca.org.

Sponsored by: PeoplesBank