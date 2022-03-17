(Mass Appeal) – PeoplesBank has a reputation of giving back to the community. Over the course of the next 12 months, Mass Appeal will feature a monthly segment called Community Corner with PeoplesBank. This will allow you to learn about local non-profit agencies and how PeoplesBank works to support our community.

This month Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, Matt Bannister and Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race Director, Brian Donoghue joined us to talk about a long-standing partnership that began at the very first road race.

