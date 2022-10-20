(MASS APPEAL ) – On this month’s Community Corner with PeoplesBank, we’re discussing an opportunity for you to not only enjoy some hot chocolate but also help support survivors of domestic violence. Joining us is Matt Bannister, Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility with Peoples Bank as well as Amber Abdella, Development and Events Manager and Natalie Ulrich, Director of Development, both from Safe Passage.

19th Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage

Taking place Sunday, December 4th in Northampton, participants are encouraged to dress in costume and come out to support a great cause. Race events for that day include:

3K Walk: 9:00 am

5K Fun Run: 9:30 am

5K Race: 10:15 am

To register, volunteer or find out more information you can visit hotchocolaterun.com

For more information on how PeoplesBank supports the community, please visit bankatpeoples.com.

Sponsored by: PeoplesBank