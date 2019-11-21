1  of  4
Community to come together at the 2nd Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Fall Fest

(Mass Appeal) – Tashea Jenkins and William Zachery had the Springfield community top of mind when they created the welcoming Pre-Thanksgiving Fall Fest. Now in its second year, the fest brings people of all ages together to share a meal and much more.

The event, sponsored by Jenkins and The Black Men of Greater Springfield, is free of charge. According to Jenkins, in addition to a buffet, the event will have activities for children, like face painting and pumpkin decorating, helpful area resources for adults and a coat give-away.

The Pre-Thanksgiving Fall Fest is taking place on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Deberry Elementary School, 670 Union Street in Springfield.

