BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Kenyan national pleaded guilty in connection with her role in a fraud conspiracy involving romance scams targeting individuals in the United States.

Florence Mwende Musau, 36, a Kenyan national previously residing in Canton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Oct. 14, 2021.