Connecticut Science Center set to open to the general public tomorrow

(Mass Appeal) – The Connecticut Science Center is opening its doors to the public tomorrow – Friday, June 26 – and we were live in Hartford to talk about the current exhibits and the reopening plan.

Director of Marketing Tracy Shirer informed us that tickets must be purchased in advance online. Visitors get a specific time of entry and there’s a touchless temperature check upon arriving.

We also got a glimpse at the new Maya: Hidden Worlds exhibit that offers a look at this fascinating ancient culture. The Connecticut Science Center showed us their Camp in Box program for kids that has experiments and projects you can do at home with an online component with the Connecticut Science Center’s camp director and team. The Science Center also has online and onsite themed weeks filled with activities for children of all ages.

The Connecticut Science Center is located at 850 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT. For the latest information and to purchase tickets, visit CTScienceCenter.org.