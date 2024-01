(Mass Appeal) – Coffee… many of us wonder what we would do without it! From a breakfast beverage to late afternoon pick-me-up, the love of coffee can be found worldwide. That’s why it may be no surprise that its consumption continues to ride the wave of a 20-year high. As we start 2024, Lifestyle Expert Kia Malone explains why that trend continues to be strong. Visit eightoclock.com for more information

