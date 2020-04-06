Container gardening that tastes as good as it looks

(Mass Appeal) – Now that spring has sprung, it’s time to think about container gardening. Connie Adams, from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm, joined us with some ideas to help make the containers taste as good as they look!

Adams joined us from her farm’s high tunnel, an area where transplants flourish before making it outdoors to the ground. Adams stated it’s warm in the high tunnel – in the 70s – and it’s a little too early to put plants in the ground because there is still the chance of frost.

Now is a good time to start thinking about container gardening, and Adams suggest making them edible! A salad garden can be pretty and good to eat – even mixing things like kale and rainbow chard in for height with your flowers can be aesthetically pleasing and very tasty!