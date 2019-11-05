1  of  2
Convenient holiday entertaining with complete Thanksgiving dinners and cheese plates

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your guests this holiday season! Brittany Perna from Big Y and Michael Brunelle from Table & Vine join us with a display of food and wine to make entertaining easier.

Whether you’re hosting guests or looking for a hostess gift, you can get a complete cheese board at Big Y. Call ahead to your local store to place your order and Big Y will make sure to create the perfect fresh made cheese board for your event.

Big Y can also provide a complete, ready to heat and serve Thanksgiving dinner. Whether you have a party of 2, 4, 6 or 8, there are packages to fit your guest list.

Customers must order ahead by 11/23/19 with their local Big Y Food Service department. And if you go into your myBigY digital account between now and 11/23, you can load a $7 off myBigY offer to use on your meal.

Once your meal is ordered, don’t forget the wine and spirits! Whether you are hosting the holiday party or showing up as a guest, Table & Vine has great wine recommendations for you to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.bigy.com.

