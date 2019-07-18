Cook these blueberry BBQ salmon filets on the grill or in the oven

It’s national blueberry month, and Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen is going to show us a way to use those delicious local berries as a flavorful sauce for salmon! You can cook this in your oven or on the grill.

Grilled Blueberry BBQ Salmon

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 pounds salmon filet, whole or cut into portions

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup fresh blueberries

1/3 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar,

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce

INSTRUCTIONS