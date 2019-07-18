Cook these blueberry BBQ salmon filets on the grill or in the oven

It’s national blueberry month, and Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen is going to show us a way to use those delicious local berries as a flavorful sauce for salmon! You can cook this in your oven or on the grill.
Grilled Blueberry BBQ Salmon
INGREDIENTS
1 1/4 pounds salmon filet, whole or cut into portions
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup fresh blueberries
1/3 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar,
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat a small saucepan over low heat and add blueberries. Heat until the begin to bubble and burst, about 10 minutes, then mash with a fork. Add in ketchup, both vinegars, brown sugar, onion and garlic powder, ground mustard and worcestershire sauce. Whisk well to combine and break up blueberries and turn the heat up to medium. Heat until mixture bubbles, stirring every few minutes, then turn heat back down to low. Cook for 20 minutes, whisking every few minutes. Sauce will be slightly clumpy and thicker than regular BBQ sauce.
- Preheat your grill to it’s highest setting. Season the salmon with salt and pepper, and once the grill is hot, lay filet directly on top. Cook for 5 minutes, then gently flip. Using a pastry brush, brush BBQ sauce on salmon and let cook until flaky and opaque, about 5-6 more minutes. This will also depend on the thickness of your salmon (mine was about 1 1/2 inches thick). Once salmon is finished, slather with remaining BBQ sauce and serve.