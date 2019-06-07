Cook up “Monkeys in a Blanket” for a family-friendly snack

Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen returns with a fun recipe to try for your little monkeys!
Monkeys in a Blanket
Ingredients:
- 1 slice whole grain bread
- 1 banana
- 4 tbsp. Butter
- Cinnamon
- Honey
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll bread flat with a rolling pin and trim crust. Spread with a thin layer of honey. Place banana on half of bread and wrap jelly roll fashion. Melt Butter Roll bread-covered banana in Butter; sprinkle with cinnamon and bake for 15 minutes until crust is crisp and banana is hot and creamy.