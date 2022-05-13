(Mass Appeal) – Banana bread quickly became a quarantine classic in 2020, and it is still very popular. It is also the perfect summer treat! It doesn’t have to be all bananas though. We are joined by Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, and we’re baking a double chocolate banana bread.

Double Chocolate Banana Bread

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut sugar

1 cup mashed overripe bananas (2 or 3)

1 egg

1 teaspoon real vanilla extract

3/4 cup oat flour

¼ cup cacao powder or cocoa powder

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

½ cup dark chocolate chips or baking gems

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Trim a piece of parchment paper to fit the bottom of a loaf pan and over laps the edges. Put it in the bottom of the pan and spray it with cooking spray. Pour in the batter and cover it loosely with foil.

Bake for 32 minutes. Remove the foil, then bake for another 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out almost clean. Cool before serving.