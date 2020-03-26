Cooking with Overripe Fruits

(Mass Appeal) – Are you going bananas with the excess fruits you’ve stocked up on? The good new is, there are a number of things you can make with those fruits, even the ones you think are ready for the trash bin.

Our good friend Cathie Cappa is here to show us some ways of using overripe bananas as an ingredient in gluten free muffins.

Recipe: Gluten Free Muffin

1 ⅔ cups gluten free all purpose flour,

½ cup sugar

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1 egg

⅓ cup canola oil (or substitute coconut oil)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Instructions: