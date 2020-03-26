Cooking with Overripe Fruits

(Mass Appeal) – Are you going bananas with the excess fruits you’ve stocked up on? The good new is, there are a number of things you can make with those fruits, even the ones you think are ready for the trash bin.
Our good friend Cathie Cappa is here to show us some ways of using overripe bananas as an ingredient in gluten free muffins.
Recipe: Gluten Free Muffin
1 ⅔ cups gluten free all purpose flour,
½ cup sugar
¼ cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
3 ripe bananas, mashed
1 egg
⅓ cup canola oil (or substitute coconut oil)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly grease 12 muffin tin cups or line with muffin papers. Set aside.
- In a large bowl whisk together gluten free flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
- In a smaller bowl whisk together mashed bananas, egg, oil, and vanilla extract. Pour wet ingredients into dry and stir until just combined. Gently mix in any desired mix-ins, such as chocolate chips, nuts, dried cranberries, or blueberries (see recipe notes).
- Spoon batter evenly into prepared muffin cups. To do this quickly, cleanly, and evenly I use an ice cream scoop. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean. Cool in muffin tins for 5 minutes then remove to a wire racks to cool completely.