Cool off with fruit-infused iced tea

(Mass Appeal) – It’s the perfect summer elixir – iced tea! Sean Condon, owner, Perfect Cuppa Tea joined us from his back porch to show us how it’s done.

Condon made cold brewed fruit infused tea. It was green tea with basil, lemon and strawberries.

Ingredients:

4 cups cold or room temperature water – a cup is 6-8 oz

4 rounded teaspoons of your favorite loose leaf tea – you can add more if you like it stronger

6-8 thinly sliced strawberries

1/2 thinly sliced lemon

small handful of basil leaves

Instructions: