Corn Casserole: An easy Thanksgiving veggie dish

(Mass Appeal) – Still unsure what to make as a side dish this Thanksgiving? How about a corn casserole?

This simple side dish is made with canned corn (what we have at this time of year!). It may be as hot or as mild as you like, depending on the number of hot peppers you add. Feel free to double the recipe if you’re serving more people.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 tablespoons flour

salt and pepper to taste OR (for more spice) 1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 green, yellow, or red bell pepper, diced

fresh or pickled hot peppers to taste

1/2 of a 4-ounce jar of pimientos, drained and diced

1/4 pound sharp cheddar cheese, grated (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 11-to-15-ounce can whole kernel corn, undrained

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat the eggs together. Stir in the flour, the salt and pepper, the pepper pieces, the pimientos, the cheese, and the butter. Add the corn, along with its liquid.

Bake in a 1-1/2-quart casserole dish for 45 minutes.