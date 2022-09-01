(Mass Appeal) – Corn is being talked about all over TikTok right now. It’s corn! But this corn we’re making not only has butter, but also lime cilantro and feta cheese. Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, has the recipe.
Fried Corn on the Cob with Lime Cilantro Butter and Crumbled Feta
Lime Cilantro Butter
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon finely chopped cilantro
1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt plus extra if needed
Corn
6 ears of corn, shucked
Canola oil for frying the corn
3 to 4 teaspoons chopped cilantro for sprinkling
1/2 cup crumbled feta for sprinkling
- For Lime Cilantro butter, in a medium bowl use a fork to blend butter, lime juice, cilantro, lime zest, garlic, and 1/8 teaspoons salt. Taste and add extra salt if needed. (Butter can be prepared 1 day ahead; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature to soften before serving.) Makes about 1/4 cup butter.
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. and have ready a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add corn. Cook until tender 7 to 10 minutes. Remove, drain, and when cool enough to handle, pat dry with a clean kitchen towel. (Corn can be cooked 2 hours ahead. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and leave at room temperature.)
- Coat the bottom of a large (10- to 12- inch) heavy skillet with a film of canola oil, and set the pan over medium high heat. When oil is quite hot, add as many ears of corn as will fit comfortably in the skillet. Fry, turning several times with tongs, until corn is lightly charred on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove to the baking sheet and place in preheated oven. Repeat with remaining ears.
- To serve, brush ears generously with Lime Cilantro Butter, then sprinkle with cilantro and feta. Pass any extra feta in a small bowl. Serves 6 with one ear of corn ea