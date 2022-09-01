(Mass Appeal) – Corn is being talked about all over TikTok right now. It’s corn! But this corn we’re making not only has butter, but also lime cilantro and feta cheese. Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, has the recipe.

Fried Corn on the Cob with Lime Cilantro Butter and Crumbled Feta

Lime Cilantro Butter

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon finely chopped cilantro

1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt plus extra if needed

Corn

6 ears of corn, shucked

Canola oil for frying the corn

3 to 4 teaspoons chopped cilantro for sprinkling

1/2 cup crumbled feta for sprinkling