(Mass Appeal) – Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day and the most popular item for people, aside from a beer, is corned beef and cabbage. Chef Bill Collins, owner of ChefBill.com is with us now to show us how he puts together his recipe for this classic.

Corned Beef:

3-5 lbs raw corned beef

2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 onions, peeled and cut into chunks

4 celery stalks, cut into chunks

6 cloves

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

3 small pieces, crystallized ginger

¼ teaspoon juniper berries

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon whole peppercorns

Pat the meat dry to remove any remaining bits from the brine

Place all of the ingredients in a stockpot, with enough water to cover the meat. Cover the pot, and bring to a boil. Gently simmer until the beef is done, approximately 2+ hours. The internal temperature should be 185° for a tender corned beef. Remove the meat from the stockpot, and slice and serve

Serve with boiled or roasted carrots, potatoes, and cabbage

Makes 8-10+ servings