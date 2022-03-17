(Mass Appeal) – Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day and the most popular item for people, aside from a beer, is corned beef and cabbage. Chef Bill Collins, owner of ChefBill.com is with us now to show us how he puts together his recipe for this classic.
Corned Beef:
3-5 lbs raw corned beef
2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
2 onions, peeled and cut into chunks
4 celery stalks, cut into chunks
6 cloves
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
3 small pieces, crystallized ginger
¼ teaspoon juniper berries
¼ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon whole peppercorns
Pat the meat dry to remove any remaining bits from the brine
Place all of the ingredients in a stockpot, with enough water to cover the meat. Cover the pot, and bring to a boil. Gently simmer until the beef is done, approximately 2+ hours. The internal temperature should be 185° for a tender corned beef. Remove the meat from the stockpot, and slice and serve
Serve with boiled or roasted carrots, potatoes, and cabbage
Makes 8-10+ servings