Corned beef cooking demonstration and a preview of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at MGM Springfield

(Mass Appeal) – MGM Springfield has a full day of activities planned to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday. Andres Gomez is Director of Nightlife Operations and he joins us with details on the events. It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without some corned beef! Chris Smigel is the Executive Chef at MGM Springfield. Chris shows us how to perfectly brine and roast a corned beef dinner.

Join in the festivities at MGM Springfield on Saturday, March 14th from 8 AM – 11 PM. Start off with a “kegs and eggs” breakfast and continue the celebration into the evening with live music, food trucks, a bar crawl and lots more.

MM Springfield is also hosting a fundraiser for children with cancer. St. Baldrick’s Foundation encourages guests to “Be Brave and Shave” to be a hero for kids fighting cancer. The event takes place at Armory Square from 11 AM – 2 PM.

For more information, visit www.MGMSpringfield.com or call (413) 273-5000.

